Shropshire Star
Close

Double victory for the Bulls

Builth Wells are up to fifth in the WRU Division One West Central - after a superb away victory at Aberavon Green Stars.

Published

The Bulls were 5-6 up at the - and pressed home their advantage to run out 14-21 winners.

Ciaran Price and Alex Williams with two tries - as Rhys Davies picked up a conversion and three penalties.

Elsewhere, the Bulls youth side picked up a 15-7 win away at Llanishen Youth.

Now the first team have a busy run in starting with an away derby clash with Ystradgynlais - while Green Stars make the trip to The Groe on March 28.