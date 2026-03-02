Double hopes ended for the Saints
The New Saints hopes of winning more than one trophy have come to an end - as they were beaten as Barry Town United produced an upset against Barry Town United.
Craig Harrison's side have already been dumped out of the JD Welsh Cup earlier in the season against Cardiff Met.
They look all set to claim another Cymru Premier title - but the hopes of making in a double are over after defeat against Barry in South Wales.
They were one down at the break after Ieuan Owen had put the home side into the lead - with a second goal coming from Owen in second half stoppage time.
And there was a flashpoint at the end of the game with Saints' Rory Holden and Barry's Callum Sainty both sent off in stoppage time. Full report inside.