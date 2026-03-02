Shropshire Star
Carno increase lead in promotion hunt

Carno stretched their lead at the top of the MMP Central Wales League North - as they hunt a return to the third tier of Welsh football.

The Montgomeryshire side ran out 2-0 winners on the road at Barmouth and Dyffryn - thanks to two early second half goals from Gareth Owen and Oli Lewis.

The win moves them six points clear of Tywyn - who came unstuck on the road as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Waterloo Rovers.

Both goals came in the first half as Iwan Richards' opener for Tywyn was cancelled out by Adam Gough.