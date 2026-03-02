Builth and Llandod in big relegation trouble after defeats

The Spamen, whose last league win came in October, welcomed fellow strugglers Llangollen Town who have put together a revival in recent weeks as they look to reel in the sides above them.

And they continued that against Llandod - as they ran out 2-0 winners in Radnorshire.

Both goals came in the first 17 minutes of the game as Will Cooke's 15th minute opener was followed up Ben Wilson's strike just two minutes later.

Llandrindod Wells had chances in the game but they failed to convert - and the result leagues them now hovering above the drop zone.

It means second bottom Llangollen sit just two points behind them - and the North Wales outfit have a game in hand.

It was also a bad weekend for Builth - as they were beaten 3-0 on the road at Corwen.

Captain Scott Evans opened the scoring - before second half goals from Oliver Crump and James Rainbird finished off the Bulls - who are just a point ahead of Llangollen.

Elsewhere, Gerwyn Williams netted twice as Dolgellau beat bottom side Lex XI 3-1.

And Llanrhaeadr are now four games without a win as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to fourth placed Penycae.

Will Roberts-Morris' eighth minute strike looked like it could well be enough to secure all three points - but Zach Davies netted an 86th minute penalty to rescue a point for the Wrexham side.

Knighton Town and Bow Street were both in action in the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup - with one side progressing and the other one dropping out in the quarter finals.

Bow Street were beaten 3-0 on the road at league rivals and Ardal North East league leaders Llanwuchllyn.

Gwydion Ifan netted just seconds into the game - before Dale Davies quickly doubled the lead.

And it was all over just after half time as Joe Vaughan found the net to hand the home side the win.

Knighton faired much better as they advanced into the semi-finals, coming out on top in a five goal thriller against fellow league side Rhos Aelwyd.

Luke Boundford opened the scoring eight minutes before half time - but it was all level at the break when Kieran Morris found the net for Rhos.

Then five goals followed in the second half as first Callum Stead restored Knighton's lead just before the hour mark.

A Boundford penalty made it 3-1 15 minutes from time and Olie Jones then made it a contest again for Rhos.

But seconds later Boundford had bagged his third and Knighton's fourth - before Connor Bird made it five in stoppage time.