Sws hit by weather for second week

Both sides went into the game in decent form - and were looking to keep that up but the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Recreation Ground.

It is the second week in a row that Sws have seen their game called off due to the weather.

Elsewhere, Holyhead Hotspur picked up a 3-0 win at home to Brickfield Rangers - while Mold Alexandra were beaten 1-0 at home to Rhyl.

On Friday evening, leaders Llandudno continued their march towards the title with a 4-0 win over Denbigh Town - while Holywell Town kept up their promotion ambitions with a 2-1 victory away at Buckley Town.

And in the other game, Gresford Athletic were comfortable 3-0 winners over Flint Mountain.

Caersws will be hoping for better luck with the weather this weekend - as they are on the road making the trip to North Wales to take on Brickfield Rangers.

Elsewhere, Guilsfield are back on home soil looking to bounce back from their derby day defeat as they play host to Mold Alexandra.

And Penrhyncoch face a tough task on home soil as they welcome league leaders Llandudno to Ceredigion.