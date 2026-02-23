Saints go marching on for title

Saints made it six wins in a row with a 2-1 home victory over Caernarfon Town on Friday night.

Second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads then lost further ground on Craig Harrison’s in-form table-toppers following a 1-0 defeat at Barry Town United on Saturday.

Ben Wilson headed a second-half winner as Saints added three more points to their total against Caernarfon under the Park Hall lights.

Danny Redmond had given the hosts an early lead before Brad Young, the former TNS striker, equalised for fifth-placed Caernarfon just before the break.

“It was a good victory in the end,” said leading scorer Jordan Williams, who was named as TNS man of the match.

“Disappointed to go in at 1-1, but we got the win in the end and it’s another step closer.”

Saints turn their focus to the Nathaniel MG Cup this weekend as they prepare to face Barry Town United in Saturday’s final at the DragonBet Stadium, the home ground of Penybont (5.30pm).