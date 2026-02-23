Robins back on winning trail as boss issues warning

After a win at Mold in November, the Robins went six league game without a victory before their 2-0 success against Guilsfield on Friday evening.

They were two up inside ten minutes as Jamie Hyne and Devon Torry got themselves on the scoresheet.

The Robins had to keep the Guils at bay and withstand late pressure in the game but they did that to hand themselves their first league win for some time.

The game ended with Guilsfield having a man sent off as Sean Griffiths picked up his second yellow card three minutes from the end of normal time.

The result does little to change the table as the Robins still sit eleven points behind second placed Holywell Town - although they do have two games in hand over the Wellmen.

They need to win those and hope they drop points if they are to stand a chance of getting back into those top spots come the end of the season.

After their latest victory, Nathan Leonard was full of praise for Newtown's three January signings and the impact they have made on the side.

Alfie Clark arrived from Trethomas Bluebirds, while Iwan Roberts made the move from Gresford Athletic.

And the Robins also signed defender Zac Kempster-Down from Holywell Town - and Leonard insists all three have made his side better.

He said: "Clarkie (Alfie Clark) has been tremendous, Iwan (Roberts and Zac (Kempster-Down) have done well, they have not put a foot wrong really.

"Iwan wants to get on the ball and is technically very good, and we made three really good signings in January.

"We were only going to bring players in back in January if they were going to improve our starting line-up and all three of them have."

The Robins are back in action on Friday night as they make the trip to take on Flint Mountain.

That kicks off a run of tricky games in early March - with a home game against Gresford Athletic then followed by a trip to Brickfield Rangers.

They then face a CWFA Senior Cup clash with Llanidloes Town - before the run in of the final four games of the season look favourable to the Robins.

They face Buckley Town and Mold Alexandra on home soil - before trips to Holyhead Hotspur and a final game of the season against strugglers Ruthin Town.

Leonard has challenged his players to stand up to the task they face at Flint Mountain on Friday - who play their home games at Prestatyn Town's Bastion Gardens ground.

He said: "Flint is going to be a completely different proposition, we'll be playing at Prestatyn and that will be a big eye opener for the players.

"We might have to tweak a few things again.

"Lads came on in this one and did really well to try and prove a point to me.

"Again I thought everyone was superb really, playing against a good team and if they had won tonight they would have gone above us.

"That was part of my team talk and making sure that didn't happen and it was a deserved three points."