Leonard hails Newtown and 'selfless' Hyne

Two early goals from Jamie Hyne and Devon Torry were enough to hand the promotion chasing Robins all three points.

Leonard said: "I thought we deserved it overall. Guilsfield did have their chances in the second half and they are a good team.

"Sam Flory and Iwan Matthews up front will always cause you problems but overall we deserved it.

"Defensively we were really, really good. It was Kieran Mills-Evans' best game he has had for a long time and the lads alongside him were brilliant too.

"It was a platform tonight to go and get the goals in attack.

"We probably could have controlled it better at 2-0, but overall I can only give them credit for that win."

Hyne has been Newtown's star signing since joining the club from Guilsfield back in the summer - and his latest goal made it seven strikes in nine games for the Robins.

Leonard hailed his willingness to do anything for the team - and was also full of praise for youngster Torry after his goal.

"I think that is seven in nine now for Jamie and he has been tremendous with his work rate to be fair.

"I asked him to play in three positions tonight and he just does it, he is a great player to have in the team, he work his socks off, gives 100 per cent and does everything I ask of him and he deserved his goal.

"With Devon, he put in the work with his sprints and got his rewards."