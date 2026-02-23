Knighton scuppered as table toppers increase lead

Knighton Town were looking to gain ground in the race for the title - and were well on the way when Kieran Dovey fired them into a 20th minute lead away at Llanrhaeadr.

But it was all square at the break as Will Roberts-Morris netted an equaliser on the half hour mark.

However, the referee was forced to call the game off in the second half as heavy rain made the game unplayable. A date for a rearranged fixture is now set to be scheduled.

Elsewhere, the match of the afternoon came in Ceredigion as Bow Street reduced the gap on the top two to just a point with a 5-3 victory over Cefn Albion.

The scoring was opened by the visiting North Wales side just eleven minutes into the game as Callum Butler found Alex Williams and he in turn found the net.

Tomos Roberts then fired Bow Street level on 37 minutes but the visitors' lead was restored before half time through Torne Samuels.

The game was nicely set up heading into the second period - with Samuels going on to make it 3-1

But just before the hour mark the game took a turn as Butler was sent off - reducing the visiting side to ten men.

And the game had flipped completely within three minutes - as two quick fire goals from Taylor Watts and Rhys Hughes drew the home side level.

Cefn tried to hold out for a point but their resistance was broken four minutes from time when Nathan Pemberthy bagged a fourth - and he wrapped the game up just a minute from the end of normal time to complete a thrilling contest.

Builth Wells slipped further into relegation trouble - as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Rhos Aelwyd.

Jacob Rumsey put the visitors into a half time lead with Kieran Morris adding to the score in the second half.

And the Bulls ended the game with ten men as Ollie Woods was shown a second yellow card just a few minutes from time.

Corwen and Radnor Valley were also involved in a thrilling contest which was concluded with two late penalties.

Valley have been threatening to break into the top five in recent weeks after a stunning run of form but they were behind early on in this one.

Lewis Wills put the home side into a half hour lead - before Valley passed up the chance to draw level by half time as Ieuan Price missed a penalty.

Joe Ephraim then had Corwen two up after the break and they looked to be cruising towards victory.

Matthew Croose pulled one back for Valley to set up nervy finish - but they looked to have all but secured the win when Oliver Crimp lashed home a penalty three minutes from time.

But two minutes later Valley had another spot kick and this time they took the chance - but couldn't find a late equaliser.

Llandrindod Wells have been dragged into a relegation battle - as they suffered late heartbreak against league leaders Llanwuchllyn.

Despite having the chances the league's top side could not break through - that was until their were handed a penalty just a minute from time.

And Meilir Williams made no mistake to settle the contest.