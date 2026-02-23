Knighton hunt cup glory

The competition brings together the Ardal North East and West leagues - but it is an all east tie for Knighton as they welcome league rivals Rhos Aelwyd.

Elsewhere, Bow Street are the only other side from the region in the last eight as they welcome league leaders Llanuwchllyn.

In the other ties, Cefn Albion face Trearddur Bay and Bangor 1876 host Llangefni Town.