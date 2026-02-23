Goals galore across four matches

Dyffryn Banw came out on top in the battle of the strugglers - as they won 4-1 at home to Llanfyllin Town.

Llanfyllin had taken the lead through Alex Siddi after just ten minutes.

But Banw levelled before half time thanks to Kyffin Morgan - before he added a second after the break.

The other goals came from Gruff Davies, and substitute Rowan Chapman.

Four Crosses got back to winning ways as they ran out 3-1 winners over promotion chasers Tywyn.

Lewis Birch put them into the lead before Aaron Rodgers levelled for the visitors.

Isaac Dawson then put the home side back in front just before hour mark.

And the scoring was completed seven minutes from time when Rueben Costlett-Hughes found the net.

In the south division, promotion chasing Ffostrasol ran out 6-1 winners on the road at Tregaron Turfs who continue to struggle.

And in the other game Bont were beaten 4-1 at home to Llanilar.