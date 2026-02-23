EGM set to take place with Wales rugby in turmoil

There have long been calls for the Wales Rugby Union to be forced to hold a EGM - and that is now set to take place within the next seven weeks.

It is likely to take place after the Six Nations- and comes after the Central Glamorgan Rugby Union wrote to clubs in January calling for a meeting to take place.

The WRU were against the idea - but the district are now said to have ten per cent support from clubs, required to force the motion. That is the backing of around 30 clubs in Wales.

Now the WRU has confirmed it has received a requisition from community clubs - it has to verify the requisition and with 21 days, the WRU must give notice of the EGM.

One it is given, it has 28 days to hold the meeting.

It is set to be the fourth EGM in the space of 12 years, and the Central Glamorgan District has thanked clubs for giving their support.

There were three motions tabled back in January to be debated at the meeting and the first is a vote of no confidence in WRU chair Collier-Keywood and Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair Malcolm Wall, which would require a majority of more than 50 per cent of the clubs that attend the EGM to pass.

The second motion would be for the WRU council to hold elections for the four elected member board position within 14 days after the EGM, which also requires more than 50 per cent

The third motion was to amend how the WRU district and council members are elected, which will require a 75 per cent majority.

In addition to the motions, the district behind the calls also called for other recommendations

They want an immediate hold on plans to amend the structure of the professional game, with a full review of WRU finances and organisation structure to be undertaken to identify where money can be saved (executive and board salaries, consultants) to support the professional, SRC and community game in Wales.

They are also calling for rugby steering group to be set up within three weeks comprising of people from the professional, SRC and community game along with business sector. This group will be directed to advise on rugby related matters and negate the need for expensive consultants.

The district also wants a central national academy to be set up within three months to be totally responsible for the identification and development of talent for male and female players.