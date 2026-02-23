Bulls face tough test
Builth Wells are back in action on Saturday - as they look to make a charge on the upper places in the WRU Division One West Central.
Published
The Bulls have been on a decent run since the turn of the year - and that has seen them move up the table.
They return to action on Saturday as they make an away trip to Aberavon Green Stars, who sit second and will provide a real test for the Bulls.
There was disappointment for the Bulls youth team over the weekend as they were beaten 17-0 at home to Bedwas.