Bulls bang in relegation battle

The Bulls are currently two places off the bottom of the table - and although there is no way basement side Lex, who sit on just three points, are going to make a climb to survival, they could get dragged into the drop zone.

They are just four points ahead of second bottom Llangollen Town - who have been buoyed by back to back wins in recent weeks.

A defeat for the Bulls and a win for the North Wales outfit on Saturday means the two sides could be separated by just a point.

Llan are on their travels to Radnorshire to take on Llandrindod Wells - who themselves are having a bad time of it

They are only a point ahead of Builth - and have lost four out of their last five matches and are without a league win since October.

Elsewhere, Llanrhaeadr host Penybont and Dolgellau travel to Lex XI.