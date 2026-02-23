Bulls bang in relegation battle
Builth Wells face a big game at the wrong end of the table in the Ardal North East League this weekend - as they welcome Corwen.
The Bulls are currently two places off the bottom of the table - and although there is no way basement side Lex, who sit on just three points, are going to make a climb to survival, they could get dragged into the drop zone.
They are just four points ahead of second bottom Llangollen Town - who have been buoyed by back to back wins in recent weeks.
A defeat for the Bulls and a win for the North Wales outfit on Saturday means the two sides could be separated by just a point.
Llan are on their travels to Radnorshire to take on Llandrindod Wells - who themselves are having a bad time of it
They are only a point ahead of Builth - and have lost four out of their last five matches and are without a league win since October.
Elsewhere, Llanrhaeadr host Penybont and Dolgellau travel to Lex XI.