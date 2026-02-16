Wales fans 'voting with feet' are record low

Just 57,744 supporters turned out to watch the latest record defeat - as Wales were hammered 54-12 by France.

It meant there were more than 15,000 empty seats for what is traditionally one of the biggest events in the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) calendar.

The run of the national team, coupled with the upheaval in the domestic game, has led fans to stay away.

Wales head coach Steve Tandy said: "We understand it's our job as a team to get the support here but the public have been amazingly supportive and understand where we are."

The previous lowest was in 2002 against Italy, when Wales were in the midst of another bad losing streak.

Swansea council leader Rob Stewart, who has previous spoken out against the changes that are said to be coming in the domestic game, in the form of cuts, has said fans were voting with their feet.

He said on social media: "It's heart-breaking to see the Principality Stadium barely 3/4 full today. Much as we love our Wales team, fans are voting with their feet and staying away.

"Their message to the WRU is clear - we will stay away until you go away."