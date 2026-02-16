Roosters given big boost

The Roosters have given themselves an outside chance of survival in recent weeks - and they started off on the front foot again when Dion Phillips set Dan Owen up for a second minute opener.

It took until the 35th minute for Mold Alexandra to cancel the early opener out when Charlie Rush fired home.

But seconds later Geoff Kellaway had found John James and he put the home side back in front.

It was a tight affair throughout as Mold pushed back into the game - but they were reduced to ten men a minute into added on time in the second half when Harvey Morris was shown a second yellow card.

And then Penrhyncoch put the icing on the cake five minutes into stoppage time when Kellaway fired home from the spot.

It was a much needed result as bottom side Ruthin Town picked up a 1-0 win away at Brickfield Rangers in their fight for survival.

Elsewhere, Airbus ran out 3-1 winners over Rhyl.

This weekend, Guilsfield go to Newtown on Friday evening, while it is a double weekend of derbies.

Caersws are back in action looking to build up their upturn in form and they welcome Penrhyncoch.