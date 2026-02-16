Nine man Guils bow out of cup

A place in the semi-finals of the northern section was on the line - with the winner of that tie then facing the winners from the Cymru South.

The only flashpoint of the first half came when January signing Ryan Knott, who has been on goalscoring form since his arrival, was shown a straight red card on the half hour mark.

It then took until the hour mark for Seb Clement to set up Max Moore for the opening goal.

Luke Mariette then found Connor Littler who doubled the scoring ten minutes later.

And it was all wrapped up three minutes later when Brad Barnes fired in a third from the penalty spot.

Adam Jenkins pulled one back for the home side and gave them an outside chance of mounting a late comeback - but that was all over when Adam Hailes was sent off to reduce the Guils to nine men.

The result sees them bow out of the competition - as Buckley now progress to go and face Airbus in the next round, with the winners facing the winning side from the south division.