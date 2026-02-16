Nicoll makes history in Olympic kick off

The Welshpool athlete, who changed from summer to winter sports having had medal success in shotput, opened up with two heats on Sunday.

The 29-year-old clocked a time of 2:00:83 over the two heats, 1.71 seconds off Germany's Laura Nolte in top spot.

She currently sits 13th and it is unlikely she will trouble the medals or podium.

She could however achieve a top ten finish which would represent a successful Games for the Welsh women, four years on from being a travelling reserve for the Beijing 2022 Games.

She said: "I was more nervous than maybe I'd realised for the first run and I felt a little bit like jelly on the block," she said.

"Seeing the Milan-Cortina Olympic rings was really surreal and emotional. These were all first experiences, I just wanted to do myself proud."