Newtown target derby win to boost season

The Robins are on a dreadful run that has seen them without a league win since December.

Their only victories have come in the form of cup games - and their latest chance to get back to winning ways in the league was scuppered on Saturday - when their trip to Holywell Town was called off.

Now Leonard will be hoping for a victory over his former side Guilsfield - in a bid to turn around their season.

The top three this season win promotion to the Cymru Premier, owing to the increase in teams in the top division this season.

But Newtown, despite being on the coat tails of the top three for most of the season, are now eleven points off the pace behind Holywell.

They are also 20 points behind leaders Llandudno - but in Newtown's favour are two games they have in hand on the sides above them in the table.

On Friday night they welcome Guilsfield, and it could see Newtown drop down to as far as fifth, with the Robins and the Guils currently sitting fifth in the table.

Newtown have been buoyed by improved performances in the last couple of weeks - certainly in their League Cup defeat at Airbus two weeks ago.

But Leonard needs improved performances in the league if Newtown are set to make a return to the top level at the first time of asking.