Evans leads WRC after dream start
Mid Wales driver Elfyn Evans leads the World Rally Championship after two rounds - following a win at Rally Sweden.
The Welsh driver finished 14.3 seconds ahead of Toyota team-mate Takamoto Katsuta to win for the second successive year inVasterbotten
The driver led the majority of the event and said after: "Pretty chuffed and relieved now.
"It was difficult with all the tyre management but happy with the time in the end and happy with this result... a Toyota 1-2-3-4 feels amazing.
"It's always an amazing atmosphere in Sweden and it's a special rally for many reasons."