Draws galore as Kerry and Llanfair share the spoils

Radnor Valley and Llandrindod Wells played out a 3-3 draw - but there was as thrilling of a game at Kerry as they shared four goals with Penycae.

The opening stages were a stalemate before Steffan Rogers set up Jamie Huxley as Kerry went in front on 28 minutes.

They were then two to the good just after the hour mark as Ben Hendleman fired home to put the Newtown based side on course for a useful victory.

But within seven minutes the Wrexham outfit were back in the game when Ben Buley found Zack Davies and he fired home.

And they completed their turnaround three minutes from the end of normal time as Harry Killick headed home to snatch a point.

The drama didn't finish at the full time whistle though as a member of the Penycae backroom staff was shown a straight red card.

Elsewhere, it was all square between Dolgellau and Builth Wells as neither side were able to find the net. It was a useful result for the Bulls and one then edges them further away from the drop zone.

There was one game taking place in the league cup as league leaders Llanuwchllyn came away with a 2-0 win over Llanfair United.

Dale Davies latched onto Will Owen's ball to put the Denbighshire side in front on 23 minutes.

And it was the same two who combined again 16 minutes from the end of normal time - as Davies completed his brace and secured his side's passage to the next round.

All sides are back in action next week, with Bow Street looking to make a charge on the promotion spots as they welcome Cefn Albion to Ceredigion.

Builth Wells will be looking to build on their latest result when they welcome Rhos Aelwyd down to Mid Wales.

Radnor Valley are on the charge and despite being stunted by local rivals Llandrindod Wells - they will be looking to make a further play for the top five in the league.

They face a tricky test though as they head north to take on Corwen.

Llandrindod Wells, who have endured a difficult season so far, will be looking to cause the upset of the weekend as they welcome league leaders Llanwuchllyn.

It is a Montgomeryshire derby for Llanfair United who return to league action - with Kerry heading to Mount Field, as both sides are in need of a victory.

Elsewhere, strugglers Llangollen Town are at home to Dolgellau as they look to climb away from the bottom two, with basement side Lex XI facing a short trip to Penycae.

In the other game, Llanrhaeadr welcome second placed Knighton Town who were without a league game last week.

Knighton and the leaders Llanwuchllyn are locked in the top two but are separated by ten points at the moment.

However, Knighton have two games in hand on the top side and will need to use them to close the gap in the coming weeks.

After their clash with Llanrhaeadr, they welcome Llanfair United before clash with local rivals Builth Wells in the Radnorshire Cup.

Then comes a run of league games, which starts in mid March against Llangollen Town - before a tricky clash with Bow Street, who are just four points behind them.