Carno hit five as goals fly in

It was all square between strugglers Llanfyllin Town and Dyffryn Banw in their game.

Llanfyllin were down to ten men by half time with Lee Makin shown a straight red card.

Banw then went ahead just after the break when Gerallt Davies was on the scoresheet.

And then equaliser came 19 minutes from time as Will Davies found Liam Jones and he fired home.

Carno trashed Welshpool Town 5-0 to strengthen their grip at the top of the the table and move four points clear of Tywyn Bryncrug.

Gareth Owen put Carno into the lead at the break - with four goals coming after the half time interval.

Iwan Jerman made it two with Josh Hartrick adding to the scoring before the hour mark.

Norton Collins then got in on the act minutes later, with Sam Williams coming off the bench to net the fifth late on.

Waterloo Rovers also won 5-0 against Abermule, with Rhayader putting five without reply past Aberystwyth Development in the south league.