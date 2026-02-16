Bulls on two week break
Builth Wells are up into mid table in the WRU Division One West Central - but are in the midst of a two week break from league action.
Published
The Bulls have pulled themselves away from the bottom two - and are now up into mid table are recent victories.
It has been a successful start to 2026 for the The Groe side - and they will be hoping to continue that when they return to action at the end of February 28.
They are set to make a trip to third placed Aberavon Green Stars - facing a tough test in their quest to move up the table.