Weather hits fixtures but two Crosses net five

Graham Dyke's side have been struggling in the first half of the season - having knocked on the promotion door last time out.

But they handed themselves a boost with a five goal thumping on Saturday.

Ben Simms handed them a first half lead before he missed a spot kick just moments later.

Liam Birch then made it two before Rob Weir got in on the act to make it three.

Elsewhere, Isaac Dawson got himself on the scoresheet and added to that late on to make it a five goal thrashing.

In the only other game to take place in the division, Tywyn strengthened their grip on second spot as they picked up a narrow win over Forden United.

The only goal came late in the game as Ryan Dean came off the bench for the visitors to net the winner four minutes from time.

All other games in the division fell foul to the weather on an afternoon that ripped apart the fixture list.

In the South division, just one game went ahead as Aberystwyth Town Development came out on top in their derby clash with Penrhyncoch Reserves, firing in three goals without reply.

This weekend sees a big clash at the top of the north division as Forden welcome Llansantffraid, while Lampeter look to increase their lead in the south as they travel to Caersws Development.

Elsewhere, in the Montgomeryshire Amateur League, two thrilling clashes went ahead.

Trefonen faced Four Crosses Reserves in a small derby clash and the pair shared four goals between them.

Three of the goals came in the first half as Crosses' skipper Rhys Owen put the visitors in front after just eleven minutes.

Cameron Jones then levelled things up just four minutes later - before Trefonen went in front for the first time in the game on 40 minutes.

And the equaliser arrived two minutes after the restart as Owen fired in his second of the afternoon to claim a point for his side.

Elsewhere, Llanrhaeadr Reserves put in a late, late show as they scored twice in second half stoppage time to beat Llanfechain.

Garmon Evans put Llanrhaeadr in front on 51 minutes - with the lead lasting all of a few moments as Alex Page levelled it up for the home side.

Marcus Pickstock then turned through his own net to put Llanfechain in front, before Evans had the last laugh in stoppage time.

In the first minute of second half added time he levelled the scores up - before the winner came just seconds later with Llanrhaeadr heading home with the points.