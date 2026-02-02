Robins and Guils eye final

The pair are not in league action this weekend - as they take part in the last four of the league cup.

For Newtown, they face a big task as they travel to promotion hopefuls Airbus UK.

Airbus are above the Robins in the table and look on course to make a return to the Cymru Premier.

Elsewhere, for Guilsfield they stand a much better chance as they face Buckley Town as Clos Mytton.