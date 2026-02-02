Newtown make transfer market move

The struggling Robins are on a rotten run of form and have slipped behind in the race for promotion back to the Cymru Premier at the first time of asking.

Nathan Leonard has already boosted his squad with a couple of January signings - and has moved to make another before the deadline.

Kempster-Down comes in from Holywell, having kicked off his career as a youth product at EFL side Crewe Alexandra.

He had time away from Crewe and enjoyed loans at Bamber Bridge and Stafford Rangers in the English non-league system - before he was released by the club.

He joined the Wellmen back in 2024 - and is now set to spend at least the second half of the season at Latham Park, as Leonard's side look to address their slide in form.



