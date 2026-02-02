Knighton lose ground in promotion race

The league new boys have been flying since promotion and are on course to challenge the Denbighshire side at the top of the table.

But they dropped points over the weekend - and moved seven points behind the leaders who scraped a narrow win away at Kerry.

It was all going well for Knighton as they edged in front just minutes before the break in their home clash against the North Wales side.

It was a combination of two former Newtown favourites - as ex-Robins captain Shane Sutton found Luke Boundford and he netted for the opener.

But chances came and went and the longer the game stayed at 1-0, it was always likely the visitors could get back into the game.

And so it proved two minutes into added time at the end of the second period.

It was the visiting captain Scott Evans who came up with the goods as he netted to earn a point for his side.

That result and goal would have been welcomed in Kerry as the leaders edged out a tight affair as they beat the Newtown based side 1-0.

The goal didn't come until 16 minutes from time as Gwydion Roberts set up substitute Steffan Dolben, who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes when he put his side into the leader.

Kerry looked to grab a late equaliser but it never came and their afternoon ended with nine men when Matt Mumford was shown two yellow cards in the space of a minute in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, it was disappointment for Radnor Valley as they rescued a draw deep into second half stoppage time at Lex XI, with the league's bottom side picking up just their third point of the campaign.

Valley had the lead at the break as Jack Clarke set up Matthew Croose just after the half hour mark.

But the game was levelled up just four minutes after half time when teenage full back Rudi Suckley fired in the equaliser.

And with 16 minutes remaining in the game, Zach Davies popped up to edge the Wrexham outfit in front.

It looked like the home side were going to get their first win of the season - but Valley had other ideas.

They kept knocking on the door and just when it looked as though the chance had gone and they were heading for defeat - Isaac Price set up Croose for his second in the 98th minute to rescue a point.

The result ends a run of four straight wins for Valley - but it makes it five unbeaten for the Radnorshire side as they climbed up into the top five above Dolgellau.

Rhos Aelwyd are well placed for a charge in the second half of the season - as they beat Penycae 2-1.

Dominic Deacon had put Penycae in front after just three minutes in the local Wrexham derby clash - before Evan Davis levelled it up just after the break.

The winner then arrived eight minutes from time. Dyfan Thomas had only been on the pitch for three minutes when he steered in the winning goal.

The other four fixtures in the league were hit by the weather as Dolgellau's clash with Llandrindod Wells was called off - while Llanrhaeadr, Builth, Llanfair and Bow Street were without games.