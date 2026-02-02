Clubs set for £230k funding boost

The total of £235,000 is coming courtesy of the a £5m injection into football in Wales as part of the UK Government's multi-sport grassroots facilities programme.

It sees a number of varying funding grants handed out to clubs across both Montgomeryshire and Radnorshire.

MMP Central Wales League North side Welshpool Town are set to be one of the big beneficiaries as they are set to be handed £63,590 to fund a grass pitch - alongside pitch maintenance equipment at their Maesydre Recreation Ground and Wayne Evans Playing Fields.

There are a host of other sides who are set to get sizeable funding packages.

Dyffryn Banw will get £25,000 for pitch equipment, which is a major injection for a small village side - with Llanfair United will benefit from more than £22,000 to help maintain their pitch.

Machynlleth are getting a similar amount to spend on their pitch and for security measures at their Cae Glas ground.

Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls Knighton Town are getting more than £20,000 to aid their winger months - with Hay St Marys in for just over £24,000.

Rhayader Town are another club in for a sizeable chunk of funding with £25,000 going towards pitch equipment and to secure their machinery.

Other clubs in the south of Powys such as Ystradgynlais and Talgarth Town are also set for funding - with the former getting £25,000 to help maintain their surface.