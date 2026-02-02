Bulls face basement boys
Builth Wells will be aiming to pick up a timely boost as they welcome the WRU Division One West Central's bottom side on Saturday.
The Bulls were unable to build on a victory in their last game - as they were without a fixture last weekend.
On Saturday they welcome bottom side Maesteg Harlequins to The Groe.
The bottom side have lost eleven and drawn one of their 12 games so far - and are cut adrift with four points.
The Bulls currently sit fourth bottom and a victory will help them try and climb the table in the second half of the season.