Welshpool's Nicoll continues rise with Winter Olympics spot

The Welshpool athlete will complete in both the monobob and two-woman bobsleigh events at Milano Cortina 2026, which gets under way in just two weeks.

Her moment will arrive four years after getting so close to the action as a travelling reserve at Beijing 2022

“I can’t express how proud I feel to be representing Team GB and Wales on the biggest stage possible," said the 29-year-old. "Competing at an Olympic Games is something I dreamt of as a child and my family have always supported me and encouraged me to chase that dream.

"Things like this didn’t really seem possible growing up, but my family made me believe that there were no limitations to what you could achieve.

"It’s crazy to think that it’s been 20 years since I wrote on a piece of paper in primary school that I wanted to be an Olympic athlete one day!”

Nicoll - who also competes in shot put during the summer, winning her third British title last year - will be partnered by Ashleigh Nelson in the two-woman, with Kya Placide travelling as reserve.

Natalie Dunman, Team GB team leader for bobsleigh and skeleton at Milano Cortina 2026, said: “We head to Cortina after a really positive Olympic cycle in which both sports have won multiple World Championship and World Cup medals.

"The squad have demonstrated their strength in depth, with those medals shared across both bobsleigh and skeleton and across the men’s and women’s teams, and the athletes have regularly shown that they can compete with the best in the world.

“We believe we have a solid platform for success in Italy but we know that repeating those performances on the Olympic stage will require a huge effort from all the athletes and staff.

"We are quietly confident that we can do the country proud but we certainly won’t be taking anything for granted and we know that we will have to be at our very best if we are to achieve our aims next month.”

And Chef De Mission Eve Muirhead added: “I’m incredibly proud to announce the bobsleigh and skeleton athletes selected to represent Team GB at the Olympic Winter Games.

"Following a series of world class performances throughout the 2025/26 World Cup season, our sliding athletes head into Milano Cortina full of confidence, and we look forward to seeing them take to the track in Cortina.”

it is the latest achievement in an impressive career that has seen Nicoll thrive in two formats across both winter and summer Olympic sports.

Nicoll, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, began competing in athletics with Birchfield Harriers, based in Birmingham, at the age of 14.

She reached the final in shotput at the World Youth Athletics Championship, and the medals then began to flow.

She picked up a bronze medal at the British Indoor Athletics Championships in 2022, and has won three golds at the British Athletics Championship.

He dual sport days began in 2020 - when by chance she was approached by Team GB's Mica McNeill, who had see videos of Nicoll exercising on Instagram - and she then moved into the bobsleigh world.

From their her stock has only risen in the sport - and that has now led her to the Winter Olympics.