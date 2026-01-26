TNS extend lead with ex-defender help

The Saints hosted Barry Town United - with the South Wales outfit pushing them all the way.

The only goal of the game came after seven minutes when Jordan Williams set up Ryan Brobbel for the winner.

And they were given a helping hand in the title race by former defender Ryan Astles - who only left the club last week.

Astles scored a late equaliser for Colwyn Bay as they held TNS' title rivals Connahs Quay to a 2-2 draw.