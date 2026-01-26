Six without a win as Newtown falter once again

They have not won in the league this year - with their last victory coming back in early November with a 3-1 win over Mold Alexandra.

Defeats to league rivals as well as the likes of Airbus have seen Nathan Leonard's men slip off the pace and their latest set back in North Wales now sees them 12 points off the top of the table.

And there is also an eleven point gap between them in third place and Holywell Town who are currently in third.

The result has also seen the gap between Denbigh in fifth and the Robins cut to just three points.

It was the Robins who had the first chance of the game as Aiden McCann went close after just eleven minutes - while Nathan Brown seeing a shot deflect wide for the hosts.

Brown went close again before the break before the home side did find the opener.

A corner from brown took a touch off Dan Flanders and found its way into the next via a deflection and the post.

The Robins were not showing signs of getting back into the game. In fact, Owen Davies was denied when one on one with Dave Jones - with the hosts looking likely to doule their lead.

Keelan Williams then lashed wide - before Davies headed over as the chances started to mount up for the home side.

Newtown had pressure but it was the home side who struck the woodwork through Scott Moncreiff in added time - before they held out for the three points.