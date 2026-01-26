Kington captains drive in with £31,000 donated

The event saw the 2025 Men's Captain Tom Ammonds, Ladies Captain Kay Taylor, Senior Captain Chris Amass and Junior Captain Josh Alderton drive out of office, passing the baton to the incoming 2026 Captains.

In a time-honoured ceremony rich in tradition. 'driving into' their new roles were Men’s Captain Nigel Scott, Ladies’ Captain Sue Purslow, Seniors’ Captain Alan Beeves and Alderton who carries on as Junior Captain.

More than 100 members, families, friends and guests gathered at the club to witness the occasion and the outgoing captains signed off a highly successful year by presenting cheques totalling more than £31,000 to two chosen charities.

The outgoing captains made the presentations to Cardiac Risk in the Young (Kieran Joyce Memorial Fund) and St Michael’s Hospice. The funds were raised throughout the Captains’ Year, with an impressive £11,000 generated on their Joint Captains’ Charity Day alone.