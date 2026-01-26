Carno extend their lead at the top

With second placed Tywyn not in action it was a change for Carno to stretch the lead to four points at the summit.

And they did that thanks to a narrow win in a tight affair on the road at Treflan.

They went ahead on 23 minutes as Norton Collins fired in the opener but the lead lasted all of two minutes as Youssef Elazhari levelled it up for the Saints.

It remained that way and it looked like the game was going to fizzle out into a draw - but Ger Jones came off the bench and within two minutes he had grabbed the headlines and the winner, firing home to hand Carno the spoils.

Elsewhere, Waterloo Rovers and Montgomery Town played out a five goal thriller with the former coming out on top by the odd goal.

Tom Ellis had put Waterloo ahead before striker Tom Halliday levelled things up a minute before half time.

Rob Hartshorn then put Monty level but the game was again level as Waterloo fought back to equalise through Ellis.

Monty then had George Bufton dismissed for a straight red card - before Ellis then secured the matchball and the three points for his side as he netted from the penalty spot.

Welshpool Town were beaten 2-1 on the road at Barmouth.

It was all square at the break before Welshpool edged in front just after half time.

Osian Ephraim the equalised for the home side 18 minutes from time - before George Sutherns-Jones netted the winner just moments later.

Forden United were 3-1 winners of Llanfyllin Town as they remain in fourth place.

Dillon Gill put Forden in front after ten minutes as they were three ahead on the half hour mark thanks to a quick fire double Jake O'Donnell.

Liam Jones netted for Llanfyllin on the hour mark but they failed to get back in the game with Forden running out winners.

Elsewhere, in the south league Bont were beaten 3-1 at home to Lampeter Town, as they remained top of the table with Ffostrasol winning 3-0 against Caersws Development.

The goals came from Tom Rogers, Michael Wilcox and Andrii Solyliak in a routine win.

In the other game, Bow Street Reserves were beaten 2-1 in a narrow contest against Llanidloes Town.

Lewis Jones put the Daffs in front before Bow Street captain Joey Williams levelled things up eleven minutes after the break.

And the winning came late in the game as Dafydd Carruthers netted in the final ten minutes of the game.