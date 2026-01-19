WRU rugby spat continues to rumble on

Central Glamorgan Rugby Union has written to clubs around the country asking them to support an EGM and a vote of no confidence in WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood and Professional Rugby Board chair Malcolm Wall.

The calls come after a turbulent time for the WRU, with controversial plans to cut the number of professional sides in the country, amid the struggles of the Welsh national team.

After the latest WRU comments, the district has again asked the clubs to back the EGM proposals in the letter signed by honorary secretary Derek Davies.

The letter said: "We do not believe calling an EGM is an irresponsible first nuclear option which will cause significant damage to Welsh rugby.

"The irony of this statement is astonishing given the significant damage already being done by the leadership.

"Welsh rugby is at a critical moment with the current leadership being unable to formulate and commence the delivery of a plan that sets our game in Wales on the right track.

Central Glamorgan has also accused the WRU of scaremongering.

"The call for an EGM does not undermine any governance stability, we are not asking for any governance changes that were implemented in 2023," it said.

"This WRU statement is just another scaremongering tactic for clubs not to support an EGM.

"People in power can use scaremongering as a tactical tool to gain support and control the agenda. Fear is a powerful emotion that can bypass logical reasoning making people more susceptible to manipulation.

"We live in a society where we have a democratic right to call an EGM and should fear no reprisals or repercussions from doing so."

In addition to votes of no confidence, the district has also put forward six recommendations for changes.

They want to put an immediate hold on plans to amend the structure of the professional game, with a full review of WRU finances and organisation structure to be undertaken to identify where money can be saved to support the professional and community game in Wales.

They want a rugby steering group to be set up within three weeks to advise on rugby related matters and negate the need for expensive consultants.

Another recommendation is for a a central national academy to be set up within three months, to be totally responsible for the identification and development of talent for male and female players.

They are also calling for their to be a change to how WRU officials are paid. They have said that except for the WRU chief executive and chair and the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair, no directors (independent non-executive or WRU council members) should be paid.