Welsh football hits headlines

The third tier match between Treaddur Bay and Porthmadog hit the national headlines - after a video showing a player to elbow an opponent in the face went viral on social media.

North Wales Police confirmed that a 35-year-old was in custody following the Ardal North West League match.

The player's club, Trearddur Bay initially said that the player had been suspended, and then in a second statement added that, after an emergency general meeting of the committee, the player had been released by the club.

North Wales Police said in a statement they were aware of the video.

"Officers have been making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," they said.

"As part of this investigation, a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask members of the public not to speculate whilst the investigation continues."