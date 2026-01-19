Valley continue impressive form as Builth in a battle

The Radnorshire side have now won three games on the bounce and the win puts them on the same points as a host of sides - just three points behind the top five.

All the goals came in the first half as Valley fell behind when Torne Samuels set up Dion Gibbins as the hosts went in front after 18 minutes.

But two goals in the space of five minutes turn the game around to hand the visitors the win.

Isaac Price set up Joey Price for the equaliser - and then it was Jack Clarke who turned provider for Price to bury his second of the game.

Builth Wells remain in a relegation battle after a hard earned point at home to Penycae.

The Bulls are third bottom of the table but eight points clear of Llangollen Town and 13 clear of basement boys Lex XI.

Leaders Llanuwchllyn remain five points clear the summit as they won 4-1 away at third placed Bow Street.

Former Llanrhaeadr captain Joe Vaughan was among the goalscorers as the leaders took a 2-0 lead inside the first 19 minutes of the game.

It stayed that way until eleven minutes from time when Dale Davies increased their advantage.

Taylor Watts provided an immediate response to give the Ceredigion side some hope - but Gwydion Roberts added a fourth and wrapped up the game minutes later.

Dolgellau made it four wins on the bounce as their recent form continued with a 2-0 victory over Corwen.

Striker Gerwyn Williams led the way with a double.

Kerry picked up a narrow win over bottom side Lex as they look to turn around their season.

Mike Humphreys put Kerry ahead after five minutes before the Wrexham based side provided an immediate response.

And the winner didn't come until 19 minutes from the end of normal time - as Luke Mumford turned out to be the matchwinner for the hosts.

Josh Astley's hat-trick made the difference for Llanfair United against Llangollen. The result ends a run of five games without a win for the Railwaymen and sees them sitting in eleventh.

And elsewhere, Llanrhaeadr bounced back from defeat last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Rhos Aelwyd.

Ewan Roberts put the Waterfallmen in front after just eleven minutes of the game.

But the equaliser came three minutes after the restart as Danny Harrison fired home to give the Wrexham outfit a share of the spoils.