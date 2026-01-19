Saints look to take title stride

The Saints and other sides were without games last week but they return to action this weekend as the Saints take on Barry Town United.

They go into the game with a six point leader over Connahs Quay Nomads and could well be within touching distance of the title by the end of the weekend.

Elsewhere, their nearest rivals Connahs Quay face a tricky test themselves as they head to Colwyn Bay.

In the other game in the top half of the table, Penybont host Caernarfon Town, with the home side being without manager Rhys Griffiths, who was slapped with a nine game ban for comments made around the integrity of a referee.

Griffiths was banned for nine games, with three of those suspended.

In the bottom six, Cardiff Met play host to Haverfordwest Country, with Bala Town and Flint Town to battle.

And in the other game, it is a battle at the foot of the Cymru Premier table as Briton Ferry take on Llanelli.