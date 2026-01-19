Newtown new boys praised as Robins look to build on derby win

Tomos Jones' goal proved to be the difference for Newtown on Saturday - as he fired home eleven minutes from time to get ten man Newtown the lead.

And they managed to see the game out - with Caersws also going down to ten men when Tommy Rowlands was handed a straight red card two minutes into added time.

The Robins were buoyed on Saturday by the signings of two new players - with full back back Alfie Clark arriving from Trethomas Bluebirds and going straight into the starting line-up.

Nathan Leonard also brought in Iwan Roberts from league rivals Gresford Athletic to bolster a Newtown side that has been left decimated by injuries.

Assistant boss Jason Brindley was full of for their impact.

He said: "I thought they were brilliant, the new signings have only been in a few weeks and we have been so light on numbers.

"We have been unlucky with injuries in games, and we're trying to make decisions and subs and we've got the under 19s there.

"They have been brilliant then they come on, but you need a bit of experience at times.

"Alfie and Iwan are only young lads themselves but they have played a lot of football in good environments, and they bring a lot of character, they're calm and confident and that has helped us.

"And it is going to help us no end going forward."

Attention now turns back to the league as the Robins take on Denbigh, looking to turn around their league form in the fight for promotion.

Brindley added: "It is one game at a time.

"It is good to remember this feeling, just as we remembered the last one when we lost away to Caersws, it wasn't nice. We didn't deserve to win that one, but today we had to earn it.

"We have got to take that and build on it for the next game, and the next and finish as the season as positively as we can.

"If we can get a few lads back we will be in a good position.

"It is about keeping on building momentum and moving all the time."

For new signing Clark, he was delighted to give the bragging rights back to the Newtown fans after their defeat against the Bluebirds just two weeks ago.

The former Flint Mountain defender went straight into the side for the derby clash.

And he heaped praise on the experienced players in the team - and believes they played a massive part in the result, especially after the home side went down to ten men.

He added: "What a win that was really. The lads did really well to dig deep and stick together.

"We owed them one from what happened a few weeks ago.

"The experienced players there, Jojo Harries, Robbie Evans and Kieran Mills-Evans, they are experienced players and they helped guide us through the game.

"They were constantly talking us through the game when we went down to ten men, and that got us through to the end."