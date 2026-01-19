Newtown character hailed in feisty derby victory

The Robins, who are on a rotten run of league form and without a win in six, were looking for a response having been beaten by their near neighbours over the festive period.

In front of a crowd of more than 700 at Latham Park, the Robins were hit with a set back before the break as they were reduced to ten men when Steffan Jones was sent off for a second booking.

But Newtown rallied and in a tight game Tomos Jones found the net eleven minutes from time to make the difference, with Sws also having a man sent off in injury time.

Brindley hailed Newtown's response - as they look to turn the tide of their form.

He said: "There were a lot of good things to come out of the game, it was a tough one.

"We have challenged the lads in recent weeks to show resilience, show character when it is going a bit tough.

"You have to have a bit of personality, individually and collectively, and as a team we did get that

"There were a few interesting decisions in the game, but we showed great resilience to get the victory.

"Going down to ten was frustrating but I want to focus on us because we earned that result, defended when we had to and had an out ball, I thought Tom Jones was fantastic and are most dangerous player and each and every player dug in and reserved the win."