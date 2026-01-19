Mid Wales sides up for the cup in league break

Llanidloes Town sealed their path to the next round as they were one of two sides who rammed up six goals.

Will Denham, Lorne Scane and a double from Josh Jones was also followed by goals from substitutes Dewi Owen and Dafydd Carruthers in a 6-2 victory for the Daffs against Lampeter Town.

Elsewhere, Forden also hit half a dozen goals as the beat Tywyn 6-1.

Spencer Roberts put the north division side in front and then doubled their advantage before Jake O'Donnell had them three up before the half hour mark.

O'Donnell then bagged his brace before half time to put the home side in a commanding position.

Steve Roberts made it five after the break with O'Donnell then completing his hat-trick before Tywyn bagged a late consolation.

Berriew were also in the goals as they ran out 5-0 winners over Doigellau Reserves.

Tommy Jones and a Richard Davies double head the home side 3-0 up by half time.

Davies then bagged his hat-trick with Jones also getting back in on the act in the second half to complete the scoring.

Caersws Development were beaten on penalties at home to south division flyers Flostrasol.

Dafydd Phillips game the visitors the first half advantage, before Jared Marks levelled it up for Sws.

Then having take the lead again, Sws fired back in stoppage time. The game then went to penalties with the visitors running out 4-2 winners.

Llanilar won 4-1 at Dyffryn Banw with Steffan Gillies leading the way as he fired in two goals.

Four Crosses also advanced to the next round thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Tregaron Turfs.

All the Crosses goals came in the first half thanks to strikes from Rob Weir, Isaac Dawson and Lewis Birch

Llansantffraid Village's league form transferred to the cup as the promotion chasers were 2-0 winners against Bow Street Development.

Joe Evans and Oscar Herd were on the scoresheet for the Treflan side.

And it was a derby rematch in the other tie as Waterloo Rovers and Welshpool Town went head to head for the second time in as many weeks.

And it was Waterloo who again came out with the bragging rights.

Henry Watkins put them ahead on 35 minutes with the second goal coming four minutes after the restart courtesy of Matthew Brasenell.

There we also league matches that took place with Llanfyllin Town picking up an impressive 3-2 win at home to Barmouth.

Having had manager Liam Braisdell sent off in the first half, the home side fell behind.

Unai Sanchez Galan levelled the scoring on his debut, before Llanfyllin went in front before being pegged back again before Liam Jones netted a dramatic late 90th minute winner.

Bishops Castle Town won 2-0 on the road at Abermule.

Second half goals from Mark Griffiths and Flynn Morris were enough for the visitors to take the spoils.

And Montgomery Town were beaten comfortable by leaders Carno who ran out 3-0 winners.

Harry Vince-Holt bagged a brace before Sion Wild came off the bench to net a third.

In the south division, Machynlleth picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Bont, while Penrhyncoch Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw against Rhayader Town.