Knighton continue promotion hunt

The Radnorshire side are just five points behind Llanuwchllyn with a game in hand - as they hunt down back to back promotions and a place in the Cymru North next season.

In their derby clash, it was a familiar face who managed to get them over the line as Luke Boundford netted his latest goal in the first half and that proved to be the difference.

Elsewhere, there were big wins for Kerry who hope to turn their season around as they beat basement side Lex XI, with Builth Wells held to a draw as they fight for survival.

Radnor Valley also picked up one of the more impressive results of the weekend. See inside for full reports.