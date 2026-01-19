Guils advance in the cup

Gavin Allen's side took a break from the league as they made the trip north.

It was a tight affair at Belle Vue with the winner not coming until the 76th minute of the game.

The Guils were awarded a penalty and striker Sam Flory stepped up to fire home.

Elsewhere Buckley Town also secured their passage to the next round with a 2-1 win away at Ruthin Town - with Airbus also advancing thanks to a 2-0 home win over Holywell Town.

Attention now turns to Saturday with sides back in action in the league.

Newtown face a tough assignment as they look to close the gap on third place. They travel to Denbigh Town and are currently eight points off third placed Holywell following their recent run of form.

But they do have a game in hand on the Wellmen.

Elsewhere, Caersws will look to continue their improved league form as they welcome Holyhead Hotspur. Sws have climbed up to eleventh thanks to four wins in their last five league games.

Guilsfield play host to Ruthin Town, while basement side Penrhyncoch aim to continue reeling sides in above them as they take on Brickfield Rangers.