Gold success for Nicoll

The dual Welshpool athlete, who has been excelling in winter sports, took top spot on a second tier circuit last week - before backing it up with a second place finish just 24 hours later.

The victory in that opening race was the first monobob gold of Nicoll’s career and her second overall, after winning the women’s EC race in St Moritz with Kya Placide 12 months ago.

Nicoll beat her closest challenger in the 22-strong field by 0.22 seconds as she registered the fourth and then fifth fastest starts and was the quickest sled in both heats in Austria.