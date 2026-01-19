Bulls hoping for survival boost

The struggling Bulls will be keen to take advantage of Corwen's poor form when they make the trip to North East Wales this weekend.

Elsewhere, Knighton Town have a great chance to continue their run of results as they take on winless bottom side Lex Xi.

Llandrindod Wells face a tricky home clash as they welcome Bow Street, who are aiming to close to the gap on the top two.

Llanfair United and Dolgellau is set to be an interesting clash - with the Railwaymen heading into the game on the back of a comfortable win last week.

Llanrhaeadr have the opportunity to return to winning ways as they welcome struggling Llangollen Town to Montgomeryshire.

In the other games, the leaders Llanwuchllyn welcome Rhos Aelwyd, while there is a big Wrexham derby in the north as Penycae host Cefn Albion.

And in the other game, Radnor Valley are set to play host to Kerry.