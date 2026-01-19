Builth show 'spirit' in defeat
Builth Wells boss Lyndon Jones was delighted with the spirit of his side despite their 29-22 defeat on the road at Ystalyfera.
The Bulls, who went into the game on the back of two away wins, were 22-3 down but battled back to within touching distance at half time.
However, despite a battling display in the second half they fell just short.
Jones said: "They showed a lot of spirit to come back and score two tries before half time.
"We took that into the second half but the conditions in that far corner saw lads sliding backwards at times."