Corries are left Ham-strung as Chris hits the goal trail

The hosts made a strong start under the Plough Lane floodlights as Sonny Lewis' sixth-minute shot was saved by Steve Price.

Goytre should have taken the lead eight minutes later, but Caylam Palmer somehow managed to divert the ball wide of the target from only a few feet out.

Brecon responded when Craig Evans cut into the penalty area from out on the left, but saw his effort blocked.

The hosts broke the deadlock two minutes later when Lloyd Oliver netted from a tight angle following Mallachi Graham's low cross from the left-hand side of the penalty area.

Chris Ham pulled a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area before netting his first goal of the evening four minutes later when he converted Ryan Wheeler's low cross.

The Monmouthshire men continued to press as Lewis's volley from the edge of the area was deflected behind.

Brecon Corries crashed to a 6-0 loss Pictures: Stuart Townsend

Ham picked-up the ball in the 35th minute and drove towards goal, but was unable to keep his 25-yard strike on target.

Corries had an opportunity to halve the deficit three minutes later, but Craig Evans diverted a Jay Hughes cross wide of goal.

Oliver broke into the visitors' penalty area in the 43rd minute, but pulled his shot wide of the target. Thomas Pratt was then denied by Price.

Ham nearly doubled his tally in stoppage-time, but his bicycle kick flew narrowly wide of Price's upright.

Corries had the first notable effort after the interval when Kai Saurin fired wide of the target.

Goytre captain Daniel Paul nearly increased his team's lead five, but could only divert the ball over the crossbar from close-range.

Hughes responded for the Corries with a 63rd-minute free-kick that fizzed narrowly over the crossbar before they fell further behind.

Ham netted his second goal of the evening after being in the right place to convert Oliver's pullback from the byline.

Brecon Corries tasted defeat in their 2026 opener

Corries defender Steve Goodwin went on a surging run, but pulled his strike wide of Joseph Massaro's goal.

Substitute Sam Broadribb's effort from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Price before Paul was unable to keep his header on target following a 77th minute free-kick played into the Corries' penalty area.

Oliver nearly claimed his second goal, after pouncing on a poor pass, but his effort from the edge of the penalty area flew narrowly over the crossbar.

The hosts added some gloss to the final result with three further goals in the closing minutes.

Ham was picked out in the penalty area by Broadribb and fired a low shot past Price to complete his hat-trick.

Goytre's top scorer made it four goals for the night when he netted again within seconds of the restart.

Oliver completed the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage-time after running on to a through ball from Ham before clinically finish past Price.

Despite the defeat, which brought an end to the Rich Field club's seven-match unbeaten run, Damien Daniels charges remain in fifth place in the league table.

Corries will be looking to bounce back from this defeat, but have another tough assignment when they host third-placed Caldicot Town on Saturday afternoon.