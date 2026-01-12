WRU fights back in EGM calls

Clubs have called for an EGM to take place - with sides unhappy with the governance of the association as well as plans to cut the number of professional clubs.

Clubs across Wales have been contact for their views on a number of things including the professional reductions - which would hit pathways for players coming from all over the country, including Mid Wales.

In a strong response, WRU bosses have said the calls for an EGM are the "irresponsible first nuclear option" which would cause "significant damage" to Welsh rugby.

Clubs are being urged by members of the Central Glamorgan Rugby Union district - within the Ospreys region - to for an EGM where three motions are proposed.

The district has written a letter looking to get the 10% of support needed from the 283 clubs in Wales to force an EGM.

WRU president Terry Cobner, chairman Richard Collier-Keywood and chief executive Abi Tierney have written to all member clubs.

"Welsh rugby is at a critical moment," they said in a joint statement last week.

"This is not the moment to gamble with Welsh rugby's future with the short-sighted and debilitating motions that have been presented.

"We have a plan. It was shaped by you. It is published. Let's deliver it together."

If enough clubs do back the calls for an EGM, then the governing body must call one within 21 days. At least 93 clubs would then need to attend the meeting on the day for it to be valid.

However, in a rebuttal the WRU has said that the motions being proposed would reverse real progress that has been made, and stall vital investment in Welsh rugby at a number of levels.

It has stated that £28m of planned investment would be delayed and undermine the impact of preparation for the Six Nations.

They also said that financial and commercial stability would be in jeopardy, as they stated an EGM would 'drag Welsh rugby back to outdated structures and a return to debilitation factional internal politics'.

The WRU has alternatively urged clubs to raise issues with WRO council and board members.

There has been growing discontent with the WRU and within Welsh rugby for some time - after the WRU confirmed in October that one of the country's four professional sides would need to be cut due to financial issues.

The rebel clubs' motions also include a vote of no confidence in Collier-Keywood and Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair Malcolm Wall, new elections for the WRU board and changes to the electoral process for the council.