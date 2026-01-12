TNS make first move of January window

The reigning Cymru Premier champions, and current league leaders, have brought in 23-year-old midfielder Eoin Farrell after spending the last two years playing college soccer in the United States of America.

An Ireland Schoolboys international, Farrell moved to the States in 2023, where he played at Hofstra and Saginaw Valley State University - being crowned league player of the year while at the latter.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining The New Saints," said Farrell, who has played in the League of Ireland for UCD, Wexford and Bray Wanderers. "It’s a club with a winning mentality and a strong reputation, particularly in Europe, and that really appealed to me.

“I feel this is the perfect place to continue my development and challenge myself at a high level, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Head coach Craig Harrison added: “Eoin gives us real flexibility. He’s a competitive, very athletic player who can operate at right-back or in midfield, and he’s also comfortable playing at centre-back, so he can cover a number of positions for us.

“He came in to train with us a couple of weeks ago and did exceptionally well. He gets around the pitch, he competes well, and that’s something we’ve missed a little recently with Leo Smith’s injury."