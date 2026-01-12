Roosters suffer first defeat in five

Newtown''s home clash with Llandudno was off - while Guilsfield's derby clash with Montgomeryshire neighbours Caersws was also off.

However, Penrhyncoch's trip to Gresford Athletic went ahead as they looked to continue their turnaround in form

The bottom placed side were unbeaten in four going into the weekend - with two wins from their last four outings.

They were ahead in first half stoppage time - as Daniel Owen set up Dion Phillips for the opener.

But two goals in the space of seven minutes turned the clash around - as first Thomas Smith put the home side level before Mitchell Williams edged them in front on the hour mark.

Owen then got in on the act as he levelled things up seven minutes from the end of normal time.

But they could not hand on for a point as just a few minutes later Sam Bryan found the winning goal.

Elsewhere Ruthin Town and Holywell Town played out a thrilling 3-3 draw - with former Llanidloes and Newtown striker Jamie Breese getting on the scoresheet for the Wellmen.

In the other game, leaders Airbus picked up another victory as George Peers scored two goals in their 2-0 win at Holyhead Hotspur.